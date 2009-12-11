CLOSE
Who Would You Rather? NeNe Or Kim To Be Replaced On “RHOA”!

Then we might as well stop watching the show altogether! After all, those ladies brought the funny with their on-again/off-again friendship.

It has been reported by the NY Daily News that while the “Real Housewives of Atlanta” will be returning for a third season, castmembers NeNe Leakes and Kim Zolciak might not be.

It seems that NeNe and Kim are letting their newfound fame get to their heads. The two ladies are demanding more money to appear on the show than the network is willing to give, and Bravo’s producers are becoming so annoyed with their antics that they’re quietly considering moving on without the women.

“Bravo has been taking meetings with some notable and wealthy Atlanta women about possibly joining the show,” says the insider. “They’re trying their best to keep the process under wraps, but they’re gearing up to make a major move in the third season.”

While rumor had it that Usher’s ex-wife Tameka Foster would be joining the cast, that has been disproven. Though she was originally in the running, a final decision has been made.

“Tameka isn’t very popular in Atlanta. The producers asked each one of the women how they would feel if she were cast, and they all said that they’d walk. That’s the one thing they’ve been united about.”

Hm, could the cast be worried someone’s going to steal their shine?

The newest Southern socialite will either join the already-established Atlanta crew as a sixth housewife — or replace NeNe or Kim.

Who would YOU rather see go?

via:Hellobeautiful

