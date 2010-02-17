Kevin Eubanks To Leave “Tonight Show”

Jay Leno’s longtime bandleader and sidekick, Kevin Eubanks, is quitting “The Tonight Show.”

Eubanks “wanted a change” and will not resume his post when Leno retakes hosting duties on following the Winter Olympics.

Eubanks reportedly wants to pursue other opportunities, and will make an appearance on the “Tonight Show’s” March 1 return.

Eubanks, also the bandleader on “The Jay Leno Show,” joined “The Tonight Show” band in 1992. He replaced Branford Marsalis as bandleader two years later.

via:eurweb.com

