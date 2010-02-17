Pets Could Soon Be Allowed At Restaurants

VIA: WWW.WNCN.COM

The North Carolina Division of Environmental Health held a pubic hearing Tuesday about proposed amendments to a rule regarding pets in restaurants.

Currently, animals are not allowed on the premises of restaurants except services dogs. The new rule says pets can be on an outdoor patio if they do not enter the porch area through the dining establishment. The animals also can not come in contact with any food and utensils or any employees handling those items.

