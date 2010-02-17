Edwards Sex Tape Fight Continues

VIA: WWW.WRAL.COM

A former aide to two-time Democratic presidential candidate John Edwards said Tuesday that he has replaced his legal team, adding attorneys with civil court experience.

Andrew Young is involved in a dispute with Edwards’ mistress over a videotape purported to show Edwards engaged in extramarital sex.

Rielle Hunter, a campaign staffer who had an affair and a child with Edwards, sued Young and his wife last month, saying they had taken a video she described as “very private and personal,” as well as two campaign videos she shot and eight pictures of her daughter.

Hunter alleged that the Youngs wanted the items to generate publicity for his new book, “The Politician,” which chronicles Edwards’ rise and fall and provides details of his affair with Hunter. She obtained a restraining order that prevents the couple from using the videos or photos.

