High School: ‘Freaking’ Must Stop

Administrators at Brighton High School said they’re trying to stop a style of dancing they consider obscene on school grounds and recently canceled a popular winter event to make their point.

The school’s Winterfest dance had been scheduled for Feb. 6, but with concerns that students would engage in “freaking,” the school required anyone interested in attending the dance to sign a contract beforehand.

Principal Ken Hamman said the pledge contract was meant to curb students from engaging in sexually suggestive movements on the dance floor.

Hamman said they came up with the idea after seeing unacceptable dancing at October’s Homecoming dance.

