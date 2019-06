Michael Jackson’s father will have to wait until next month before a judge decides whether he’ll get a monthly allowance from the pop star’s estate.

Joe Jackson, who was not included in his son’s will, is asking for as much as $20,000 a month.

At a hearing Thursday, Los Angeles County Superior Court Judge Mitchell Beckloff delayed arguments until January 28, because not all of the lawyers involved had been notified.

