At-Risk Students Attend Durham Private School for Free

Family income should not determine a child’s destiny. That’s the premise behind Union Independent School, a new private school that opened this year in Durham.

Many of its students come from some of the poorest neighborhoods.

“We think we can take some of the kids most at-risk and make them some of the best and brightest,” said Rev. Kenneth Hammond with Union Baptist Church.

Thanks to private donations and contributions, including $2 million from Union Baptist Church, the school has 74 students in kindergarten through second grade. The students are chosen by lottery and attend for free.

