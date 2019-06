Barbara Walters selected Michelle Obama as her most fascinating person of the year.

While the previous nine of Walters’ “10 Most Fascinating People” had been revealed, the tenth and most fascinating person is kept secret until the show airs.

Their interview took place December 1 at the White House.

“First Lady Michelle Obama is shaping up to be much more than the sum of her parts,” Walters said.

