UNC Grad And Biggest Loser Finalist Pops The Question

Via: USMagazine.Com

UNC-Chapel Hill graduate and Biggest Loser finalist Antoine Dove has another reason to celebrate besides his impressive weight-loss. Before the former 367-pound man’s final weigh-in — which revealed he lost 41.42 percent of his body weight — he got down on one knee and asked fellow contestant Alexandra White to be his wife.

“I love you with all my heart,” Antoine, a 23-year-old health insurance physician contractor from Dudley, NC, said through tears. “I’ve accomplished the impossible in my life because you [were] by my side. And now we’re going to be able to live our lives together forever if you’d accept this ring.”

“I am so happy right now,” she told Usmagazine.com after he popped the question.”I am so shocked since it just happened!”

“I didn’t know until he got on his knee!” she told Us. She said she and Dove had been talking about marriage “but not anytime soon. Life happens!”

