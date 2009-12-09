The 10 Most Annoying Children’s Gifts

CLOSE
Sure, it’s the thought that counts. But just what were you thinking? Choosing gifts for someone else’s kids can be tricky. Every family has their own rules and every child has their favorite things. But there are some obvious – and not so obvious – pitfalls to avoid. Here’s a list of the top ten most annoying gifts:

1. Sea Monkeys
When a child sees the package filled with these vile little creatures, they’ll squeal with delight. But the parents will gag. Kids quickly lose interest and guess who gets stuck tending a plastic box of (ewww) brine shrimp? 

Tip: Science kits make terrific gifts, but skip the ones that “come to life instantly.”

