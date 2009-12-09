CLOSE
Bryant Gumbel Announces He Has Lung Cancer

Bryant Gumbel announced Tuesday morning that he had cancer surgery two months ago to remove a malignant tumor on his lung.

Gumbel was guest-hosting “Live! with Regis and Kelly,” filling in for Regis Philbin, who recently underwent successful hip replacement surgery.

Gumbel told viewers that he kept his surgery private, and that part of his lung was removed in the surgery. He and his doctor hope that his treatment is completed.

“We had told a few people, we told my family, obviously,” Gumbel said. “I even kept it from my staff at ‘Real Sports.’ So I’m okay for the time being.”

Gumbel said that he is seeing his surgeon next week.

