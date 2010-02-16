Video: Gabourey Sidibe Shines at Oscar Nominees Luncheon

Precious” star Gabourey Sidibe was positively giddy at the 2010 Oscar Nominees Luncheon, which is held annually in Beverly Hills to give nominated talent the chance to meet each other, take a group photo and break bread.

En route to the pre-lunch mingle at the Beverly Hilton Hotel, some of the marquee nominees stopped by the press room for brief interviews. Best actress nominee Sidibe took the podium first.

As vibrant and witty as always, the Hollywood newcomer started off joking that reporters should be standing up when giving her a round of applause upon her entrance.

Gabby admitted that she has yet to find an Oscar dress, but is thoroughly excited about the weeks leading up to the big night. Scroll down to watch video footage of her entire press interview. Here are the highlights:

On how fans of the films have responded:

• “So many people have come up to me and told me about their experience with abuse and neglect. There’s not really one in particular that stands out, because they’re all special and they all evoke emotion in me. A lot of people told me that the first person they’ve ever told is me. It’s a little strange, but people feel like they have a connection to Precious through me and the movie. It’s special.”

On Oscar night excitement:

• “This is the one that everyone’s been talking about, since Sundance. It feels like . . . well finally, we’re finally here!”

On the celebrity she’d most like to meet:

• “I’m dying to meet Steve Martin. My mom has a crush on Steve Martin and we used to watch The Jerk pretty much every day. So I’m really excited that this show will be hosted by Jack Donaghy and The Jerk.”

Sidibe will compete for best actress against Sandra Bullock (“The Blind Side”), Helen Mirren (“The Last Station”), Carey Mulligan (“An Education”) and Meryl Streep (“Julie & Julia). Oscar winners will be announced on March 7 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on ABC

via:eurweb.com

