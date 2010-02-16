Elective Abortion Coverage Sparks Debate

VIA: WRAL.COM

The Wake County Board of Commissioners on Monday heard from the public concerning a controversial decision to eliminate coverage of elective abortions from the health plan for county employees.

After learning from County Attorney Scott Warren that the state Supreme Court outlawed payment for the procedure by public entities in 1982, County Manager David Cooke authorized on Feb. 10 to eliminate health plan coverage for elective abortions.

The county had apparently not noticed when Blue Cross Blue Shield added the elective abortions coverage to the plans it provides.

FULL STORY

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3: