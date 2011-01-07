CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Mike Tyson Shares His Love Of Pigeons In New Show

0 reads
Leave a comment

PASADENA – Mike Tyson admits his new TV show is strictly for the birds. The show brings Tyson back to the Brooklyn neighborhood where he grew up and watches him re-embrace what he calls his first passion: racing pigeons.

“There will be some things about me,” Tyson told television critics here as he discussed “Taking On Tyson,” a six-episode reality series that begins March 6 on Animal Planet. “I have a pretty colorful past. But this show is all about the pigeons.”

“I didn’t even go to school, because I was bullied,” says Tyson from the streets where he was raised. “That’s when I discovered the birds.”

Read more at NYdailynews.com

Mike Tyson

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit
19 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Terrance Howard
Terrence Howard Breaks His Silence On Jussie Smollett…
 34 mins ago
02.24.19
R. Kelly The Buffet
R. Kelly Charged With 10 Counts Of Aggravated…
 2 days ago
02.22.19
Actor Idris Elba, in town promote his latest film, in Washington, DC.
Live from New York……Finally Idris Elba To Host…
 2 days ago
02.22.19
Cuteness Overload! Cardi B Shares Video of Kulture…
 3 days ago
02.22.19
What We Know About The Death And Alleged…
 3 days ago
02.22.19
WATCH: Jussie Smollett Released on Bond Encounters Aggressive…
 3 days ago
02.22.19
Jussie Smollett’s Allegedly Staged Attack Causes Mixed Emotions…
 3 days ago
02.22.19
How You Doing? Wendy Williams Announces Return To…
 3 days ago
02.22.19
A Biracial Family Was Having A Photoshoot In…
 3 days ago
02.21.19
Honoring Our History Through Music
 3 days ago
02.21.19
Coast Guard Lt. Allegedly Wanted To Commit Terror…
 3 days ago
02.21.19
Jussie Smollett
Welp. Jessie Smollett Has Been Arrested. Here’s His…
 3 days ago
02.21.19
26 items
Black Twitter Goes Apesh*t Over Beyonce And Jay-Z’s…
 4 days ago
02.21.19
Awards Talk: Oscar Predictions, Snubs & Anticipated Viral…
 4 days ago
02.21.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close