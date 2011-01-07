Mike Tyson Shares His Love Of Pigeons In New Show

PASADENA – Mike Tyson admits his new TV show is strictly for the birds. The show brings Tyson back to the Brooklyn neighborhood where he grew up and watches him re-embrace what he calls his first passion: racing pigeons.



“There will be some things about me,” Tyson told television critics here as he discussed “Taking On Tyson,” a six-episode reality series that begins March 6 on Animal Planet. “I have a pretty colorful past. But this show is all about the pigeons.”

“I didn’t even go to school, because I was bullied,” says Tyson from the streets where he was raised. “That’s when I discovered the birds.”

