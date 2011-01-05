Reporter Sues Station For Firing Him For Using N-Word

PHILADELPHIA-Tom Burlington, a former reporter for Fox News 29 in Philadelphia is suing his ex-employer for firing him after he used the N-Word at a meeting after a symbolic burial of the N-Word. Burlington, who is white claims that there is a double standard given that other African American co-workers used the word and were not disciplined. Philly.com reports:

The dispute began after Taylor, who is white, used the phrase the “n” word during the 2007 staff meeting. She said participants at the burial had said the full word “at least a hundred times or more,” according to court records.

“Does this mean we can finally say the word n-?” Burlington asked colleagues, according to depositions.

