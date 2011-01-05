CLOSE
National
Home

Reporter Sues Station For Firing Him For Using N-Word

0 reads
Leave a comment

PHILADELPHIA-Tom Burlington, a former reporter for Fox News 29 in Philadelphia is suing his ex-employer for firing him after he used the N-Word at a meeting after a symbolic burial of the N-Word. Burlington, who is white claims that there is a double standard given that other African American co-workers used the word and were not disciplined. Philly.com reports:

The dispute began after Taylor, who is white, used the phrase the “n” word during the 2007 staff meeting. She said participants at the burial had said the full word “at least a hundred times or more,” according to court records.

“Does this mean we can finally say the word n-?” Burlington asked colleagues, according to depositions.

Read The Whole Story

RELATED STORIES

New “Huckleberry Finn” Book Removes The N-Word

Video Surfaces Of 80’s TV Show Character “Alf” Using The N-Word

Enhanced by Zemanta
n-word , Philadelphia

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit
19 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Terrance Howard
Terrence Howard Breaks His Silence On Jussie Smollett…
 1 hour ago
02.24.19
R. Kelly The Buffet
R. Kelly Charged With 10 Counts Of Aggravated…
 2 days ago
02.22.19
Actor Idris Elba, in town promote his latest film, in Washington, DC.
Live from New York……Finally Idris Elba To Host…
 2 days ago
02.22.19
Cuteness Overload! Cardi B Shares Video of Kulture…
 3 days ago
02.22.19
What We Know About The Death And Alleged…
 3 days ago
02.22.19
WATCH: Jussie Smollett Released on Bond Encounters Aggressive…
 3 days ago
02.22.19
Jussie Smollett’s Allegedly Staged Attack Causes Mixed Emotions…
 3 days ago
02.22.19
How You Doing? Wendy Williams Announces Return To…
 3 days ago
02.22.19
A Biracial Family Was Having A Photoshoot In…
 3 days ago
02.21.19
Honoring Our History Through Music
 3 days ago
02.21.19
Coast Guard Lt. Allegedly Wanted To Commit Terror…
 3 days ago
02.21.19
Jussie Smollett
Welp. Jessie Smollett Has Been Arrested. Here’s His…
 3 days ago
02.21.19
26 items
Black Twitter Goes Apesh*t Over Beyonce And Jay-Z’s…
 4 days ago
02.21.19
Awards Talk: Oscar Predictions, Snubs & Anticipated Viral…
 4 days ago
02.21.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close