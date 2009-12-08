CLOSE
National
Home

How To Decorate For Xmas On A Budget

0 reads
Leave a comment

Christmas is an extremely busy time of year. By the time you get you shopping done, gifts wrapped and your cookies and cakes baked, you don’t have the energy left to thinak about decorating. But, you still want your home decorated. After all, Christmas is just not the same without lights and decorations.

Decorating your home for Christmas doesn’t have to be stressful. There are many things you can do and items you can use to dress up your home for this wonderful season. Here is how to deck the halls without breaking the bank:

Santa Speaks

Decorate a wall with a message made of thin metal letters adhered to a background of striped and printed papers. Hang in identical frames topped with pretty ribbon bows.

Serve It Up

 

Fill a simple serving tray with Christmas balls for a quick and easy coffee table holiday centerpiece. Glass balls of all one color lend elegance to the display.

Stretch Out

Hang cards and ornaments from floral wire strung across the room.

One Tree Is Never Enough

Use string lights to make another “tree”.

Window Dressing

 

Hang ornaments and simple sentiments on ribbons from your windows.

Do you have any good holiday decorating tips?

via: Hellobeautiful

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit
19 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Feeling The Love: 4 Times Beyoncé’s Vocals Restored…
 3 hours ago
06.21.19
Hughley TV: Johnny Gill Doesn’t Feel Like He…
 3 hours ago
06.21.19
The Number 1 NBA Draft Pick Goes To…
 3 hours ago
06.21.19
Porsha Williams Calls It Quits with Fiancé Dennis…
 4 hours ago
06.21.19
Powerball Lottery Reaches Third Highest Jackpot
Ex-Girlfriend Sues Over $500 K Winning Lottery Ticket
 24 hours ago
06.20.19
Hughley TV: Men Should Not Tell Women What…
 1 day ago
06.20.19
Dwyane Wade On His Son Attending Miami Pride:…
 1 day ago
06.20.19
Jermaine Dupri Preps New Documentary Featuring Mariah Carey,…
 1 day ago
06.20.19
‘Basketball Wives’ Recap: Shaunie Fights The Urge To…
 1 day ago
06.20.19
Survey Finds Young People Are Ditching Deodorant
 1 day ago
06.20.19
Black Woman Named Marijuana Pepsi Earns PhD After…
 1 day ago
06.20.19
What B Smyth Does To Make Women Go…
 1 day ago
06.20.19
‘Saved By the Bell’ Alum Joins ABC’s ‘Mixed-ish’
 1 day ago
06.20.19
Jacquees to BET: ‘How in the F*** Am…
 1 day ago
06.20.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close