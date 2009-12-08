How To Decorate For Xmas On A Budget

Christmas is an extremely busy time of year. By the time you get you shopping done, gifts wrapped and your cookies and cakes baked, you don’t have the energy left to thinak about decorating. But, you still want your home decorated. After all, Christmas is just not the same without lights and decorations.

Decorating your home for Christmas doesn’t have to be stressful. There are many things you can do and items you can use to dress up your home for this wonderful season. Here is how to deck the halls without breaking the bank:

Santa Speaks

Decorate a wall with a message made of thin metal letters adhered to a background of striped and printed papers. Hang in identical frames topped with pretty ribbon bows.

Serve It Up

Fill a simple serving tray with Christmas balls for a quick and easy coffee table holiday centerpiece. Glass balls of all one color lend elegance to the display.

Stretch Out

Hang cards and ornaments from floral wire strung across the room.

One Tree Is Never Enough

Use string lights to make another “tree”.

Window Dressing

Hang ornaments and simple sentiments on ribbons from your windows.

Do you have any good holiday decorating tips?

via: Hellobeautiful

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3: