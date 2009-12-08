CLOSE
Man Arrested For Cocaine Stuffed Chicken

Customs inspectors at Dulles International Airport say they have arrested a man from Guatemala who was carrying a cooked chicken stuffed with more than $4,000 worth of cocaine.

Customs and Border Protection spokesman Steve Sapp says agents decided the fully cooked chicken that 32-year-old Wagner Mauricio Linares Aragon brought with him on a flight Saturday from El Salvador warranted closer inspection.

Inside the chicken’s cavity they say they found two small, clear bags that contained about 60 grams — about 2.3 ounces — of powder cocaine.

Linares Aragon is being held awaiting trial on felony drug charges in Loudoun County.

