CLOSE
Local
Home

Wake to open H1N1 clinics to all

0 reads
Leave a comment

Wake County public health officials said Monday that, beginning Tuesday, anyone over 6 months old can receive an H1N1 vaccination at immunization clinics scheduled across the county this week.

“For the last two months, we have focused on providing the H1N1 vaccine to people in priority groups, understanding the importance of taking care of those at highest risk of developing complications if they become sick with H1N1 flu first,” Community Health Director Sue Lynn Ledford said in a statement. “Looking at our current data, including the most recent information from private medical care providers, it is time to move forward and begin vaccinating all people in Wake County.”

FULL STORY

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit
19 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Feeling The Love: 4 Times Beyoncé’s Vocals Restored…
 3 hours ago
06.21.19
Hughley TV: Johnny Gill Doesn’t Feel Like He…
 3 hours ago
06.21.19
The Number 1 NBA Draft Pick Goes To…
 3 hours ago
06.21.19
Porsha Williams Calls It Quits with Fiancé Dennis…
 4 hours ago
06.21.19
Powerball Lottery Reaches Third Highest Jackpot
Ex-Girlfriend Sues Over $500 K Winning Lottery Ticket
 24 hours ago
06.20.19
Hughley TV: Men Should Not Tell Women What…
 1 day ago
06.20.19
Dwyane Wade On His Son Attending Miami Pride:…
 1 day ago
06.20.19
Jermaine Dupri Preps New Documentary Featuring Mariah Carey,…
 1 day ago
06.20.19
‘Basketball Wives’ Recap: Shaunie Fights The Urge To…
 1 day ago
06.20.19
Survey Finds Young People Are Ditching Deodorant
 1 day ago
06.20.19
Black Woman Named Marijuana Pepsi Earns PhD After…
 1 day ago
06.20.19
What B Smyth Does To Make Women Go…
 1 day ago
06.20.19
‘Saved By the Bell’ Alum Joins ABC’s ‘Mixed-ish’
 1 day ago
06.20.19
Jacquees to BET: ‘How in the F*** Am…
 1 day ago
06.20.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close