Wake to open H1N1 clinics to all

Wake County public health officials said Monday that, beginning Tuesday, anyone over 6 months old can receive an H1N1 vaccination at immunization clinics scheduled across the county this week.

“For the last two months, we have focused on providing the H1N1 vaccine to people in priority groups, understanding the importance of taking care of those at highest risk of developing complications if they become sick with H1N1 flu first,” Community Health Director Sue Lynn Ledford said in a statement. “Looking at our current data, including the most recent information from private medical care providers, it is time to move forward and begin vaccinating all people in Wake County.”

FULL STORY

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3: