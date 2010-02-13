CLOSE
Local
Home

Morning Road Conditions Make Weekend Travel Difficult

0 reads
Leave a comment

Via: WRAL.com

A five-vehicle wreck on Interstate 95 in Cumberland County hospitalized two people, two wrecks closed U.S. Highway 1 in Cary, and ice and slush made some roads in coastal counties impassable Saturday morning as winter weather hit the state for the third time in as many weeks.
State troopers said that although most wrecks were not severe, they received reports of a high number of them before the sun melted away the slush and ice.

For more of this article CLICK HERE

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit
19 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Powerball Lottery Reaches Third Highest Jackpot
Ex-Girlfriend Sues Over $500 K Winning Lottery Ticket
 9 hours ago
06.20.19
Hughley TV: Men Should Not Tell Women What…
 10 hours ago
06.20.19
Dwyane Wade On His Son Attending Miami Pride:…
 10 hours ago
06.20.19
Jermaine Dupri Preps New Documentary Featuring Mariah Carey,…
 10 hours ago
06.20.19
‘Basketball Wives’ Recap: Shaunie Fights The Urge To…
 11 hours ago
06.20.19
Survey Finds Young People Are Ditching Deodorant
 11 hours ago
06.20.19
Black Woman Named Marijuana Pepsi Earns PhD After…
 12 hours ago
06.20.19
What B Smyth Does To Make Women Go…
 13 hours ago
06.20.19
‘Saved By the Bell’ Alum Joins ABC’s ‘Mixed-ish’
 13 hours ago
06.20.19
Jacquees to BET: ‘How in the F*** Am…
 14 hours ago
06.20.19
5 Valid Reasons Why ‘Little Apple’ Is The…
 1 day ago
06.19.19
Living Single Without Maxine Shaw? The Show’s Creator…
 1 day ago
06.19.19
Thoughts: Do Millennials Still Have Love For The…
 1 day ago
06.19.19
She Said “You Didn’t Fight For Me As…
 1 day ago
06.19.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close