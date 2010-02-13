Morning Road Conditions Make Weekend Travel Difficult

Via: WRAL.com

A five-vehicle wreck on Interstate 95 in Cumberland County hospitalized two people, two wrecks closed U.S. Highway 1 in Cary, and ice and slush made some roads in coastal counties impassable Saturday morning as winter weather hit the state for the third time in as many weeks.

State troopers said that although most wrecks were not severe, they received reports of a high number of them before the sun melted away the slush and ice.

