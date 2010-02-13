Students Attending Youth Conference Fall Ill

Via: WRAL.com

More than 100 students attending a Youth & Government conference at the downtown Raleigh Sheraton fell ill today.

The conference, at 421 S. Salisbury St., is a leadership event for high school students sponsored by the YMCA. About 1,000 students were in attendance at the four-day event.

Some attendees reported stomach discomfort, vomiting and diarrhea early Saturday morning, Perry said. As the reports increased, conference leaders called emergency personnel.

Most of the sick students were isolated, treated and returned to conference activities, Perry said. By early afternoon, about 150 students had been treated.

