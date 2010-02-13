CLOSE
Local
Home

Students Attending Youth Conference Fall Ill

0 reads
Leave a comment

Via: WRAL.com

More than 100 students attending a Youth & Government conference at the downtown Raleigh Sheraton fell ill today.

The conference, at 421 S. Salisbury St., is a leadership event for high school students sponsored by the YMCA. About 1,000 students were in attendance at the four-day event.

Some attendees reported stomach discomfort, vomiting and diarrhea early Saturday morning, Perry said. As the reports increased, conference leaders called emergency personnel.

Most of the sick students were isolated, treated and returned to conference activities, Perry said. By early afternoon, about 150 students had been treated.

For more of this article CLICK HERE

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit
19 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Powerball Lottery Reaches Third Highest Jackpot
Ex-Girlfriend Sues Over $500 K Winning Lottery Ticket
 9 hours ago
06.20.19
Hughley TV: Men Should Not Tell Women What…
 10 hours ago
06.20.19
Dwyane Wade On His Son Attending Miami Pride:…
 10 hours ago
06.20.19
Jermaine Dupri Preps New Documentary Featuring Mariah Carey,…
 10 hours ago
06.20.19
‘Basketball Wives’ Recap: Shaunie Fights The Urge To…
 11 hours ago
06.20.19
Survey Finds Young People Are Ditching Deodorant
 11 hours ago
06.20.19
Black Woman Named Marijuana Pepsi Earns PhD After…
 12 hours ago
06.20.19
What B Smyth Does To Make Women Go…
 13 hours ago
06.20.19
‘Saved By the Bell’ Alum Joins ABC’s ‘Mixed-ish’
 13 hours ago
06.20.19
Jacquees to BET: ‘How in the F*** Am…
 14 hours ago
06.20.19
5 Valid Reasons Why ‘Little Apple’ Is The…
 1 day ago
06.19.19
Living Single Without Maxine Shaw? The Show’s Creator…
 1 day ago
06.19.19
Thoughts: Do Millennials Still Have Love For The…
 1 day ago
06.19.19
She Said “You Didn’t Fight For Me As…
 1 day ago
06.19.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close