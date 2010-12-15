CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Popular Bachata Group Aventura Breaks Up

1 reads
Leave a comment

New York — I am still not sure if I believe what Celestrellas is reporting, but if it’s true, superstar music group Aventura is no more. Although I wouldn’t be surprised to see Max, Romeo, Henry and Lenny go their separate ways (breakup rumors have been flying for years), it would still be a major blow to bachata fans.

According to the gossip site, Romeo broke the news to AOL Music a few days after the group’s aptly-titled “The Last” tour wrapped up in Puerto Rico. The vibrant frontman has been known to spew out controversial comments that don’t always come true, but the facts do seem to support this latest rumor.

Henry plans to release a solo album next February; Max has been busy shepherding new acts, such as El Soprano (leading to speculations that he’s planning a record label launch with Lenny); and Romeo announced his own solo album at the same time that he reportedly dropped news about the split.

Read more at Examiner

Share this post on Facebook! CLICK HERE:

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit
19 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Terrance Howard
Terrence Howard Breaks His Silence On Jussie Smollett…
 6 hours ago
02.24.19
R. Kelly The Buffet
R. Kelly Charged With 10 Counts Of Aggravated…
 2 days ago
02.22.19
Actor Idris Elba, in town promote his latest film, in Washington, DC.
Live from New York……Finally Idris Elba To Host…
 2 days ago
02.22.19
Cuteness Overload! Cardi B Shares Video of Kulture…
 3 days ago
02.22.19
What We Know About The Death And Alleged…
 3 days ago
02.22.19
WATCH: Jussie Smollett Released on Bond Encounters Aggressive…
 3 days ago
02.22.19
Jussie Smollett’s Allegedly Staged Attack Causes Mixed Emotions…
 3 days ago
02.22.19
How You Doing? Wendy Williams Announces Return To…
 3 days ago
02.22.19
A Biracial Family Was Having A Photoshoot In…
 3 days ago
02.21.19
Honoring Our History Through Music
 3 days ago
02.21.19
Coast Guard Lt. Allegedly Wanted To Commit Terror…
 3 days ago
02.21.19
Jussie Smollett
Welp. Jessie Smollett Has Been Arrested. Here’s His…
 3 days ago
02.21.19
26 items
Black Twitter Goes Apesh*t Over Beyonce And Jay-Z’s…
 4 days ago
02.21.19
Awards Talk: Oscar Predictions, Snubs & Anticipated Viral…
 4 days ago
02.21.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close