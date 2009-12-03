Musiq Soulchild Releases ‘Christmas Musiq’ Album

Via www.SingersRoom.com

Fresh off landing a strong three Grammy nominations, “OnMyRadio” singer Musiq Soulchild has released a Christmas album!

Titled “Christmas Musiq,” Musiq Soulchild’s latest effort features seven Holiday favorites including “O Holy Night” and “The First Noel”.

“Christmas Musiq” follows Soulchild’s 2008 effort “OnMyRadio,” which spawned the hit singles “ifuleave” and “sobeautiful”. Both singles are in fact attributable to Musiq Souldchild’s recently revealed 52nd Annual Grammy Award nominations.

