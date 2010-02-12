CLOSE
Local
Home

Single mom discharged, Army says

0 reads
Leave a comment

VIA: CNN.COM

A single mother who chose taking care of her infant over deploying to Afghanistan has been discharged, the Army said in a statement.

When her unit deployed to Afghanistan in November, Alexis Hutchinson was missing from the plane. Her lawyer said she refused to go because there was no one to take care of her then 10-month-old son, Kamani, and she feared he would be placed in foster care.

But the Army contended that the young mother and now former Army specialist had plenty of time to sort out family issues and said she could face court-martial.

FULL STORY

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit
19 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Powerball Lottery Reaches Third Highest Jackpot
Ex-Girlfriend Sues Over $500 K Winning Lottery Ticket
 9 hours ago
06.20.19
Hughley TV: Men Should Not Tell Women What…
 11 hours ago
06.20.19
Dwyane Wade On His Son Attending Miami Pride:…
 11 hours ago
06.20.19
Jermaine Dupri Preps New Documentary Featuring Mariah Carey,…
 11 hours ago
06.20.19
‘Basketball Wives’ Recap: Shaunie Fights The Urge To…
 11 hours ago
06.20.19
Survey Finds Young People Are Ditching Deodorant
 11 hours ago
06.20.19
Black Woman Named Marijuana Pepsi Earns PhD After…
 12 hours ago
06.20.19
What B Smyth Does To Make Women Go…
 13 hours ago
06.20.19
‘Saved By the Bell’ Alum Joins ABC’s ‘Mixed-ish’
 14 hours ago
06.20.19
Jacquees to BET: ‘How in the F*** Am…
 14 hours ago
06.20.19
5 Valid Reasons Why ‘Little Apple’ Is The…
 1 day ago
06.19.19
Living Single Without Maxine Shaw? The Show’s Creator…
 1 day ago
06.19.19
Thoughts: Do Millennials Still Have Love For The…
 1 day ago
06.19.19
She Said “You Didn’t Fight For Me As…
 1 day ago
06.19.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close