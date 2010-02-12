CLOSE
Local
Home

Audit claims corruption at NCCU

1 reads
Leave a comment

VIA: NEWSOBSERVER.COM

Three N.C. Central University employees involved with an education agency based at the campus improperly took tens of thousands of dollars, an internal university audit alleges.

The chancellor of the school called the draft report sloppy and said some of its harshest accusations might not be true.

Once of the agency’s leaders, Nan Coleman, was fired last fall for poor performance, Chancellor Charlie Nelms said Thursday. After that, he ordered the internal audit of her Historically Minority Colleges and University Consortium.

Once the audit was completed, Nelms also fired the unnamed auditor who produced it. Now Nelms has ordered his staff to gather more information before he releases a final version to the public. He said the draft audit was so poor that he doesn’t trust it, and he does not want to damage the reputations of people who might not have done anything wrong.

FULL STORY

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit
19 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Powerball Lottery Reaches Third Highest Jackpot
Ex-Girlfriend Sues Over $500 K Winning Lottery Ticket
 9 hours ago
06.20.19
Hughley TV: Men Should Not Tell Women What…
 11 hours ago
06.20.19
Dwyane Wade On His Son Attending Miami Pride:…
 11 hours ago
06.20.19
Jermaine Dupri Preps New Documentary Featuring Mariah Carey,…
 11 hours ago
06.20.19
‘Basketball Wives’ Recap: Shaunie Fights The Urge To…
 11 hours ago
06.20.19
Survey Finds Young People Are Ditching Deodorant
 11 hours ago
06.20.19
Black Woman Named Marijuana Pepsi Earns PhD After…
 12 hours ago
06.20.19
What B Smyth Does To Make Women Go…
 13 hours ago
06.20.19
‘Saved By the Bell’ Alum Joins ABC’s ‘Mixed-ish’
 14 hours ago
06.20.19
Jacquees to BET: ‘How in the F*** Am…
 14 hours ago
06.20.19
5 Valid Reasons Why ‘Little Apple’ Is The…
 1 day ago
06.19.19
Living Single Without Maxine Shaw? The Show’s Creator…
 1 day ago
06.19.19
Thoughts: Do Millennials Still Have Love For The…
 1 day ago
06.19.19
She Said “You Didn’t Fight For Me As…
 1 day ago
06.19.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close