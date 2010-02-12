Audit claims corruption at NCCU

VIA: NEWSOBSERVER.COM

Three N.C. Central University employees involved with an education agency based at the campus improperly took tens of thousands of dollars, an internal university audit alleges.

The chancellor of the school called the draft report sloppy and said some of its harshest accusations might not be true.

Once of the agency’s leaders, Nan Coleman, was fired last fall for poor performance, Chancellor Charlie Nelms said Thursday. After that, he ordered the internal audit of her Historically Minority Colleges and University Consortium.

Once the audit was completed, Nelms also fired the unnamed auditor who produced it. Now Nelms has ordered his staff to gather more information before he releases a final version to the public. He said the draft audit was so poor that he doesn’t trust it, and he does not want to damage the reputations of people who might not have done anything wrong.

