Stevie Gets Emotional During MJ Tribute

Stevie Wonder had to pull himself together after nearly breaking down in tears during a performance of a Michael Jackson song at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame 25th Anniversary Concert.

With John Legend seated next to him on another keyboard, Wonder was singing his late friend’s song “The Way You Make Me Feel” when he suddenly choked up, hunched over and held his hands to his face as the music continued playing. [Watch the clip below.]

Stevie eventually got himself together and finished the song — and ultimately received a hug from John Legend and a huge ovation from the crowd.

The concert, which also featured Aretha Franklin, U2, Bruce Springsteen and Billy Joel, aired on HBO over the weekend.

via:eurweb.com

