Looks like Jamie Foxx is doing more than his fair share of community work. The Grammy/Oscar award winning actor helped present new violins, flutes, French horns, trumpets and drums valued at $500,000 to students from 16 schools nationwide as part of the Fidelity FutureStage program, an effort by the investment firm to enrich arts education in public schools.

