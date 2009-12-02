CLOSE
Oprah’s ‘Favorite Things’ may be back next year

Fans of Oprah Winfrey’s “Favorite Things” episode might get their favorite thing back next year. Producers for the show say they are still deciding whether they will bring the Thanksgiving-time giveaway episode back for the 25th season.

“For the last couple of years, it just wasn’t feeling right, so we didn’t do ‘Favorite Things’ as part of our lineup,” executive producer Sheri Salata said. “It’s too early to say for our 25th season, but we’ll re-evaluate next year, because we know it’s a viewer favorite.”

Oprah’s television show may have canceled “Favorite Things” for now, but another arm of the Oprah empire, O Magazine, is picking up the slack with a “12-Day Holiday Give-O-Way.” The talk show host began promoting the contest on her daytime show Tuesday, directing viewers to her Web site to enter codes for a chance to win her “Favorite Things.”

