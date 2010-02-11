9-Foot Boa Eludes Capture Outside Home

VIA: WWW.CLICKORLANDO.COM

Snake trappers called Wednesday to a Cocoa home failed to capture an estimated 9-foot boa constrictor, which may have eaten a neighbor’s cat.

Alan McGraw, who lives in the Lake Drive home with his wife, Erin, and their 16-month-old daughter, said he was in his back yard with his dog when the snake crawled across his feet.

The boa then slithered underneath his house, leaving tracks in the dirt.

A neighbor used firecrackers to try to get the snake out, and trappers broke concrete to crawl underneath the house but could not reach the snake.

Trappers will return to the house next week, but the McGraws said they’re concerned for the safety of their daughter.

“She’s basically at grandma’s house. I’m going to leave her there until this situation is resolved,” Erin McGraw said. “It’s very stressful. It’s scary.”

Alan McGraw also said one of his neighbors is missing a cat.

