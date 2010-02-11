CLOSE
Local
Home

9-Foot Boa Eludes Capture Outside Home

0 reads
Leave a comment

VIA: WWW.CLICKORLANDO.COM

Snake trappers called Wednesday to a Cocoa home failed to capture an estimated 9-foot boa constrictor, which may have eaten a neighbor’s cat.

Alan McGraw, who lives in the Lake Drive home with his wife, Erin, and their 16-month-old daughter, said he was in his back yard with his dog when the snake crawled across his feet.

 The boa then slithered underneath his house, leaving tracks in the dirt.

 A neighbor used firecrackers to try to get the snake out, and trappers broke concrete to crawl underneath the house but could not reach the snake.

 Trappers will return to the house next week, but the McGraws said they’re concerned for the safety of their daughter.

 “She’s basically at grandma’s house. I’m going to leave her there until this situation is resolved,” Erin McGraw said. “It’s very stressful. It’s scary.”

 Alan McGraw also said one of his neighbors is missing a cat.

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit
19 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Powerball Lottery Reaches Third Highest Jackpot
Ex-Girlfriend Sues Over $500 K Winning Lottery Ticket
 10 hours ago
06.20.19
Hughley TV: Men Should Not Tell Women What…
 11 hours ago
06.20.19
Dwyane Wade On His Son Attending Miami Pride:…
 11 hours ago
06.20.19
Jermaine Dupri Preps New Documentary Featuring Mariah Carey,…
 11 hours ago
06.20.19
‘Basketball Wives’ Recap: Shaunie Fights The Urge To…
 11 hours ago
06.20.19
Survey Finds Young People Are Ditching Deodorant
 11 hours ago
06.20.19
Black Woman Named Marijuana Pepsi Earns PhD After…
 12 hours ago
06.20.19
What B Smyth Does To Make Women Go…
 13 hours ago
06.20.19
‘Saved By the Bell’ Alum Joins ABC’s ‘Mixed-ish’
 14 hours ago
06.20.19
Jacquees to BET: ‘How in the F*** Am…
 14 hours ago
06.20.19
5 Valid Reasons Why ‘Little Apple’ Is The…
 1 day ago
06.19.19
Living Single Without Maxine Shaw? The Show’s Creator…
 1 day ago
06.19.19
Thoughts: Do Millennials Still Have Love For The…
 1 day ago
06.19.19
She Said “You Didn’t Fight For Me As…
 1 day ago
06.19.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close