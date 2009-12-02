Tiger Woods Apologizes for “Transgressions”

Tiger Woods apologized Wednesday for letting his family down as more women were romantically linked to the married golfer.

In a written statement Woods, 33, said, “I have let my family down and I regret those transgressions with all of my heart. I have not been true to my values and the behavior my family deserves. I am not without faults and I am far short of perfect. I am dealing with my behavior and personal failings.”

Last week, two days before Woods crashed his sport utility vehicle into a fire hydrant and tree outside his house, the National Enquirer published a story alleging that Woods had been seeing a New York nightclub hostess, and that they were recently together in Melbourne, where Woods competed in the Australian Masters.

