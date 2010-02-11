Court Receives Edwards Sex Tape, Items From Andrew Young

VIA: WNCN.COM

The alleged sex tape showing John Edwards with his mistress has been turned over to authorities.

Superior Court Judge Abraham Penn Jones took possession of the tape Wednesday, a week after ordering that former Edwards aide Andrew Young hand over the recording.

It comes as a legal battle plays out over whether the tapes belong to Young or former Edwards’s mistress Reille Hunter.

Young said he and an independent security officer retrieved the alleged sex tape Tuesday from a lockbox in Atlanta, GA along with other materials. The security officer, Wayne Truax, said he gave the materials to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office Tuesday afternoon to be kept in a secure location.

