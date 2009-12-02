CLOSE
National
Tiger Woods: “I Have Let My Family Down”

VIA THEURBANDAILY.COM:

Tiger Woods posted a lengthy statement on his website this morning, December 2nd. He does not go in to specifics about what happened the night of his car accident, only to say that his wife did not assault him.

I have let my family down and I regret those transgressions with all of my heart. I have not been true to my values and the behavior my family deserves. I am not without faults and I am far short of perfect. I am dealing with my behavior and personal failings behind closed doors with my family. Those feelings should be shared by us alone.

Read the rest of Tiger’s statement on TigerWoods.com

