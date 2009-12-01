Usher’s Girl Causing Drama With His Mama!

Via: Hellobeautiful.com

According to the New York Daily News, Usher, a Jive Records artist, is rumored to be dating, Grace Miguel, who used to work as an executive at Jive’s competitor, Island Def Jam.

“Some people see it as a conflict of interest,” a music insider tells the paper. “She’s still under contract with Def Jam, but Grace seems to be calling the shots behind the scenes on Usher’s album.”

Agrees another source: “It has complicated things tremendously. Usher has her calling the shots now. Grace has been taking calls with the big bosses at Jive regarding Usher’s CD, and the label doesn’t like it.”

