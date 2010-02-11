CLOSE
High Winds Cause Havoc Around Triangle Area

Via: WRAL.com

Strong, cold winds swept through the Triangle on Wednesday causing downed trees and knocking out power in some areas.

Winds gusted up to 50 mph Wednesday afternoon, but were expected to die down some as the evening progressed, WRAL chief meteorologist Greg Fishel said.

The National Weather Service’s high wind warning for the Triangle and surrounding counties remains in effect until 9 p.m. Winds are expected to be 15 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

