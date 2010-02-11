Poole Gets April Trial Date

Via: WRAL.com

A federal judge on Wednesday set an April trial date for an ex-aide to former Gov. Mike Easley on 51 corruption-related charges.

Saying it was in the best interest of both sides to bring the case against Ruffin Poole to a speedy conclusion, U.S. District Judge Terrence Boyle said the trial would begin April 26.

Poole, 38, was Easley’s legal counsel and trusted adviser during the governor’s two terms in office.

