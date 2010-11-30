Burlesque Review

You’ve seen the trailer for Burlesque. What was your first thought? Mine? I thought I was watching Chicago again. Well I was half right. Actually, it’s a cross between Chicago and Coyote Ugly with Cher and Christina Aguilera for vocals and the Pussycat Dolls for action and you have Burlesque. So what does that really mean for the movie?

Click here to read the rest of the review.

Special thanks to North Hills Regal Cinema 14 for allowing us to review the movie!

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3: