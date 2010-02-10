CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Faith Evans To Get Her Own Reality Show

0 reads
Leave a comment

After taking a hiatus out of the limelight to concentrate on her family, the former first lady of Bad Boy is stepping back onto the scene.

Faith Evans is gearing up to share her life with fans nationwide through a new reality show via E1 Television and Ten2OneEntertainment.

The mother of four will star in her “It’s All About Faith” show chronicling her return to music and home life with husband Todd Russaw.

In between shooting for her show, Faith has been in the studio recording new material for her 6th studio album on her Prolific Music Group imprint which distributes through E1 Music.

Obviously excited about returning to music, Faith released a statement in a press release saying,

“2010 is shaping up to be an amazing year for me! To be in a place where I have grown from an entertainer to an entrepreneur is truly a blessing. I am excited to share this incredible experience with my fans and the world.”

Her reality TV show is set to premiere later this year.

No word on what network will pick it up.

From HipHopWired:

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit
19 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Powerball Lottery Reaches Third Highest Jackpot
Ex-Girlfriend Sues Over $500 K Winning Lottery Ticket
 10 hours ago
06.20.19
Hughley TV: Men Should Not Tell Women What…
 11 hours ago
06.20.19
Dwyane Wade On His Son Attending Miami Pride:…
 11 hours ago
06.20.19
Jermaine Dupri Preps New Documentary Featuring Mariah Carey,…
 11 hours ago
06.20.19
‘Basketball Wives’ Recap: Shaunie Fights The Urge To…
 11 hours ago
06.20.19
Survey Finds Young People Are Ditching Deodorant
 12 hours ago
06.20.19
Black Woman Named Marijuana Pepsi Earns PhD After…
 13 hours ago
06.20.19
What B Smyth Does To Make Women Go…
 14 hours ago
06.20.19
‘Saved By the Bell’ Alum Joins ABC’s ‘Mixed-ish’
 14 hours ago
06.20.19
Jacquees to BET: ‘How in the F*** Am…
 15 hours ago
06.20.19
5 Valid Reasons Why ‘Little Apple’ Is The…
 1 day ago
06.19.19
Living Single Without Maxine Shaw? The Show’s Creator…
 1 day ago
06.19.19
Thoughts: Do Millennials Still Have Love For The…
 1 day ago
06.19.19
She Said “You Didn’t Fight For Me As…
 1 day ago
06.19.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close