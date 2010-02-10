American Airlines to stop offering free blankets

VIA: CNN.COM

Chilly on the plane? Bring a sweater, or $8 for a blanket-and-pillow pack, if you’re on a domestic American Airlines flight.

On May 1, the carrier will begin charging for a pillow and blanket set on all domestic flights, as well as those to or from Canada, Mexico, Hawaii, the Caribbean and Central America, according to American Airlines spokesman Tim Smith.

The $8 charge buys a blue fleece blanket and an inflatable neck pillow that fliers can use in flight and keep for future use.

