National
Woods Cancels Tourney Appearance

Via: NewsOne.Com

Tiger Woods has canceled plans to attend his own golf tournament in southern California because of injuries he suffered near his Florida home early Friday, the pro golfer said in a statement Monday.

“I am extremely disappointed that I will not be at my tournament this week,” Woods said of the Chevron World Challenge in Thousand Oaks, California. “I am certain it will be an outstanding event and I’m very sorry that I can’t be there.”

He also canceled a Tuesday news conference for the start of the tournament, which helps raise money for Tiger Woods Foundation programs.

For more of this article CLICK HERE

