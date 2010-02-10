Durham Police Find Woman’s Body on I-40 After Hit and Run

0 reads Leave a comment
VIA: WRAL.COM
Durham police are investigating a fatal hit-and-run crash that happened on Interstate 40 East near Exit 276 Wednesday morning.
Officers were dispatched to a report of a deer in the roadway around 6:18 a.m. When they arrived, they found a woman’s body on the highway. Her identity was not released.
I-40 East is down to two lanes between N.C. Highway 751 and Fayetteville Road. Drivers are advised to avoid the area.
No other information was released.
