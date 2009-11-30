N.C. Texting Ban Starts Dec 1st

Starting soon, North Carolina drivers who text behind the wheel will need to pull over to avoid fines.

Multiple media outlets report Saturday that the state’s ban on sending text messages while driving goes into effect Dec. 1. Violations could cost drivers $100 in fines.

The new law makes it illegal to text or read any e-mail or text message while driving, and fines are higher for school bus drivers caught in the act.

But the law only applies to the driver while the vehicle is moving, not when it’s stopped or parked. Police officers and other safety officials are also exempt.

More than a dozen states already ban texting while driving, and a South Carolina lawmaker has introduced similar legislation.

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3: