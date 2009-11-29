Cyber Monday Deals

CLOSE
National
November 30th, 2009 is the official Cyber Monday day this year. In case you didn’t know, Cyber Monday is the online version of Black Friday: lots of deals and price cuts on all sort of things, all available online. The best thing about Cyber Monday? No need to get up at 4:00AM to beat the crowd. For those of you who decided to sleep in this Black Friday, HB has compiled a list to help you find the best deals this Cyber Monday:

CyberMonday.com-Shop by category, and scan a big list of special deals for the day from retailers like Zappos.com, Overstock.com, Target and more.

For online shopping comparisons, check out pricegrabber.com. This site gives you a good list of merchants selling the same products, listing the lowest price with shipping. Another great site is gottadeal.com. That site has an email service that sends out the day’s best deals. And if you want to be notified when you’re away from your computer you can sign up to get messages sent straight to your cell phone.

Check out list of sites that have great bargains:

dealtaker.com

cybermonday.net

squidoo.com

