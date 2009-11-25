Sade Returns With New Project In 2010

Via: EURWeb.Com

Sade fans can mark Feb. 8, 2010 on the calendar as the release date of “Soldier of Love,” the singer (and band’s) long-awaited new studio album – and their first since the multi-platinum release of “Lovers Rock” nine years ago.

Sade has enjoyed phenomenal success both internationally and stateside throughout the span of their twenty-five year career.

Since the release of their debut album, “Diamond Life” in 1984, the band has seen all five of their studio albums land in the Top 10 on Billboard’s Top 200 Album Chart selling a total of more than 50 million albums worldwide to date.

“Soldier of Love” was recorded in England and produced by the band and their longtime collaborator Mike Pela.

