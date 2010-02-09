CLOSE
Soldier Accused Of Waterboarding 4-Year-Old Daughter

VIA: NEWSONE.COM

A Washington state soldier is accused of holding his 4-year-old daughter’s head under the water in the kitchen sink mock “waterboard-style” because she would not recite the alphabet, The News-Tribune reports.

The Tacoma newspaper says Thurston County authorities filed a charge of second-degree assault of child against Joshua Ryan Tabor, 27, from the Joint Base Lewis-McChord.

The News-Tribune said Tabor, according to court records, told a Yelm police officer that he and his girlfriend had “held (his daughter) down on the counter and submerged her head into the water three or four times until the water came around her forehead and jawline.”

He said that she was face-up during the ordeal, which she was forced to undergo for  “refusing to say her letters.”

