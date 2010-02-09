Chapel Hill Considers Cell Phone Ban for Drivers

VIA: WRAL.COM

The Chapel Hill Town Council is considering a town-wide ban on the use of handheld devices to make calls while driving.

Council member Penny Rich said Monday that banning cell phone use while driving would improve safety on the road.

According to AAA, a person who uses a cell phone while driving has the same deficient motor skills as someone with 0.08 blood-alcohol content level, which the state considers legally impaired.

