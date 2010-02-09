CLOSE
Free Dental Clinic Could Draw Hundreds

VIA: WNCN.COM

A charity said that a free dental clinic could attract so many people that crowds could start to line up the night before to get care.

“Our target population is adults and we are shooting for those who have an income of less than 200 percent of the federal poverty index,” said M. Alec Parker, DMD, Executive Director, of the North Carolina Dental Society. “Our goal is to get the same standard of care that people would get in a private office.”

The program Missions of Mercy will host a free dental care clinic for adults on March 12 and March 13. It will be at the National Guard Armory at 801 Stadium Drive in Durham.

There are no appointments; caretakers see patients on a first-come, first-serve basis. Patient registration begins at 6:00 a.m. and treatment starts at 8:00 a.m. But Parker said events like this in the past have meant people started lining up the night before.

