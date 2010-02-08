CLOSE
Jackson Doctor Charged In Los Angeles

Via: CNN.com

Dr. Conrad Murray, personal physician to Michael Jackson, was charged Monday with involuntary manslaughter in connection with the pop star’s death last summer.

A criminal complaint filed earlier in the day alleged that Murray “did unlawfully, and without malice, kill Michael Joseph Jackson.”
Murray turned himself in shortly before 4 p.m. at a branch courthouse near Los Angeles International Airport. He pleaded not guilty during a brief hearing before Judge Keith L. Schwartz.

The judge set bail at $75,000, despite arguments from prosecutor David Walgren that Murray is a flight risk.

The judge refused to suspend Murray’s medical license as a term of his bond, but he did order him not to use any anesthesia on patients.

