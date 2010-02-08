Queen Latifah Set To Produce Movie For VH1

Via: HipHopWired.com

When Queen Latifah isn’t busy gracing the pages of magazines as a Cover Girl, she’s also hard at work running her Flava Unit production company. Flava Unit is partnering up with VH1 to give fans a new comedic drama airing exclusively on the network.

While no release date is available the drama is described as a film about two twenty something year old friends in Atlanta and their “very different takes on relationships.”

