Tyler Perry is being taken to court for a song used during an episode of his TBS comedy “Meet The Browns.”

Gospel singer Johnny Tyrone Stringfield claims that characters from the show recited lyrics from his 2008 song “I Got Away” without permission.

The lyrics in question state, “The Devil thought he had me…but I got away.”

He is taking Perry and his production company to court for $100,000.

