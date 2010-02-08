CLOSE
‘Underdog’ Wins Super Bowl Glory for Triangle Ad Producers

Via: wral.com

The canine star of the 30-second “Underdog” ad by a Raleigh company didn’t just get a bag of Doritos. He also won Super Bowl viewers’ hearts and $650,000 in prize money.
“Underdog,” featuring a man outsmarted by a dog for bag of Doritos, won a national competition for Frito-Lay and aired during the first quarter of the Super Bowl.

Producer Josh Svoboda and 5 Points Production colleagues Wes Phillips and Nick Dimondi got even better news Monday morning: “Underdog” won second place in the USA Today Ad Meter, which tracks how a panel of viewers responds to ads.

