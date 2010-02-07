Family Files Wrongful Death Suit

Via: WRAL.com

The family of a Chapel Hill high school football player who died in August 2008 has filed a wrongful death suit against the paramedic who treated him, Orange County Emergency Services and Orange County, the family lawyer said Saturday.

Atlas Fraley, 17, a senior offensive guard and defensive tackle, participated in an Aug. 12, 2008, scrimmage at Middle Creek High in Apex. He called 911 at 1:46 p.m., complaining of cramps and dehydration and asking for intravenous fluids. Paramedic James Griffin treated and discharged Fraley by 2:10 p.m. His parents found him unresponsive in their home that evening.

In their suit, Fraley’s parents allege that Griffin provided inadequate care for their son, violated 13 EMS protocols for his medical condition and did not attempt to contact them before leaving him home alone.

For more of this article CLICK HERE

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3: